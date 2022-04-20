CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been charged following an incident involving a vehicle sale in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 40-year-old David C. Burcume of Canton after receiving a complaint that he took $300 after an agreement to sell a vehicle.

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Burcume allegedly made an agreement with the victim to sell a Ford Explorer on February 27, but then deprived the victim of the vehicle after $300 was taken.

An investigation later revealed that Burcume did not own the vehicle that was being sold.

Subsequently, Burcume was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny on April 12 by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on a ticket to appear in Clifton Town Court at a later date.