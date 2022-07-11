ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Canton was allegedly found with drugs in his possession over the weekend.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they charged 41-year-old Carlton K. Thurston from Canton after investigating a report of a domestic incident on U.S. Route 11 in Canton on July 10. Police stated that Thurston was found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.

As a result, Thurston was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. He was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.