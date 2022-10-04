CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Canton man was arrested on charges related to an alleged physical domestic dispute, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Quinton Lancto, 32, was allegedly involved in an argument with an individual in the town of Canton on October 1, in which he accused of placing his hands around the person’s neck, preventing them from being able to breathe, according to an initial investigation by police.

Police say Lancto is accused of preventing the victim from leaving to call for help and throwing the victim’s cell phone into a field.

Police arrested Lancto charges of second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Lancto was arraigned in the Town of Canton Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.

He is due to reappear in the Town of Canton Court later this month.