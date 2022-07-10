A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Canton is facing multiple charges after allegedly being involved in a menacing incident.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of menacing on July 9 at 182 Finnegan Road in the Town of Canton. The investigation revealed that 31-year-old Richard J. Hart threatened an individual in front of a child.

Police stated that after they took Hart into custody they found him in possession of a small amount of cocaine. As a result, he was charged with Manacing in the third degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

He was arraigned at Pierrepoint Town Court and released on his own recognizance. A stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Canton Police Department and New York State Police.