Canton municipal offices closed ‘as a precaution’ to rising COVID-19 cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town and Village of Canton has updated restrictions as a result in rising COVID-19 cases.

The Town and Village of Canton has announced that offices in the Municipal building will be closed to the public starting on December 17, 2020. According to Town and Village leaders, this is a precautionary decision.

Canton Mayor Michael Dalton shared that this is to help reduce COVID-19 exposures in the region.

“We are taking this precaution due to the rise in COVID cases in the community,” stated Mayor Dalton. “The goal is to reduce exposure caused by people moving in and of the building.”

According to the Town of Canton, all offices will remain staffed ad appointments will be availiable.

However, the Town of Canton Court will remain close, with all proceedings transitioned to a remote format.

These changes were made to all offices located at 60 Main Street, Canton, N.Y. Those looking to make an appointment have been instructed to call the Town Clerk’s office at (315) 386-3735, or the Village Clerk at (315) 386-2871 x1. Additionally a dropbox for the building is located in the foyer of the building.

