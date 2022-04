CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Canton has adopted its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

This was announced by Canton Village Clerk Sally Noble on April 26 after the budget was formally adopted by the Canton Village Board of Trustees on April 25.

According to the Board, the Budget includes $8,529.23 for the mayor and $3,980.31 for each trustee. The Village’s 2022-2023 Fiscal Year will begin on June 1, 2022.

Budgeting for each village department is broken down below: