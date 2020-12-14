Canton Police issues car break-in alert for local residents

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local law enforcement is alerting the community of car-break ins and remaining alert.

The Canton Police Department is warning local residents to keep their vehicles locked as a spike in vehicle break-ins have been reported around the Village of Canton.

Canton PD stated that “there has been a recent uptick in thefts from motor vehicles in the overnight and early-morning hours. Thefts have been reported in many parts of the Village, with the majority of them involving vehicles that are parked in driveways.”

Additionally Canton PD listed tips on how to reduce the risks of vehicle break-ins. These include the following:

Always lock vehicles even when parked in driveways or unlocked garages

Ensure all vehicle windows are closed at all times when not in use

Never leave keys inside vehicles

Enable anti-theft or security features

Park in well-lit areas of driveways or parking lots

Avoid leaving valuables inside vehicles, especially if they can be easily seen; if leaving valuables inside vehicle, lock inside truck or glove box

Secure or remove loose change from center consoles, cup holders

The Canton Police Department stated that those who experience vehicle break-ins within the Village of Canton to report incidents to the Department at (315) 86- 4561.

