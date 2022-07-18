POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton-Potsdam Hospital began its Regional Care Pavilion expansion project on July 11.

According to the hospital, the $71.8 million project is expected to have three main areas including patient rooms, the Emergency Department, and the main entrance and lobby. The project would expand the facility by 108,000 square feet, increase the number of ED treatment rooms by around 20, increase surgical patient beds by around 70, and establish 60 new private patient rooms.

Throughout July different sections of the area are closed in order to prepare for construction and site preparation work was scheduled to take place.

Specifically, temporary entrance construction began on the south side of the hospital on July 11. Additionally, work began for a dumpster pad on the east side of the office building that is estimated to take two weeks. During that time, parking will be available in the General Surgery office lot and the parking lot entry closest to Leroy Street will remain offline.

The hospital also stated that 25 Cottage Street will be offline for approximately 1 month for construction on the east end of the parking lot for the office of Mark Healey, MD. The hospital also plans to remove the houses at 13 and 15 Grove Street, prepare for work on the northern side of the Hospital grounds, and close the sidewalk in front of the 25 Cottage Street office and parking lot for approximately two months.

The drawings and plans of the project and more information can be found here. The project began in 2022 and is expected to be completed by 2025.