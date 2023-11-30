CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Canton-Potsdam Hospital has been informed their request for grant funding under the Health Resources and Services Administration 2023 State Maternal Health Innovation Program has been approved.

The hospital will get $750,000 over the course of five years, or $150,000 per year, to assist in the reduction of maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity.

New York State Department of Health was the lead applicant and partnered with CPH, Cardinal Health in Cortland and the North Country Prenatal and Perinatal Council, which will each receive their own funding through the grant program. The St. Lawrence Health Foundation played a huge role in applying for the grant on behalf of CPH, and has been the backbone of effective fund development strategies for the Hospital for years.

The goal of the HRSA 2023 State Maternal Health Innovation Program is to improve maternal health throughout the United States.

CPH is developing a Maternal Outreach Program as part of a rural healthcare strategy to assist our un- and under-insured Medicaid population. We will address barriers to care through a comprehensive outreach program that includes behavioral healthcare and social determinants of healthcare. St. Lawrence Health President Donna McGregor

The maternity ward at the facility served 567 pregnant and postpartum women in 2022, and the number of births here are expected to increase by at least 33.5 percent to nearly 800 or more over the next two years. Ten years ago, there were 10 hospitals with labor/delivery services between St. Lawrence and Franklin counties; today there are half as many remaining.