POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s medical team is welcoming a new member to their staff.

According to a press release from the Hospital, board-certified provider of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Kalliopi Nestor, MD, has joined their Physiatry Team. Nestor earned her medical degree through Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica in West Indies and was Academic Chief Resident while completing her residency at Pittsburgh Mercy Health System, in Pennsylvania.

She said she has always been drawn to small communities to provide physiatrist services, as she feels she is able to make a bigger difference in her patients’ lives.

“I believe the patient is the nucleus of the rehabilitation team, and I strive to assist my patients to achieve their goals and independence. It is my belief that everyone needs to live life with dignity and quality as it is defined by each individual,” Dr. Nestor said.

She comes to the CPH team with experience as a PM&R Medical Director and is a member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. As a physiatrist, Dr. Nestor’s goal is to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to individuals with physical impairments or disabilities affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, and tendons.

More information on Dr. Nestor and her previous experience can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website. Her office can be found at the St. Lawrence Medical Campus at 6119 US Route 11 in Canton.