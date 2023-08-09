CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Canton-Potsdam Hospital recently received primary stroke center certification on Wednesday, August 9.

The hospital became a Primary Stroke Center by meeting specific standards set by respected stroke care organizations, including the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, DNV, and New York State Department of Health.

These standards cover different aspects of stroke care, like quick and accurate diagnosis, giving clot-busting medications on time, and specialized care for stroke patients.

This certification is a combination of the right equipment, personnel, and training to quickly assess and treat strokes. This includes the ability to efficiently transfer patients in the rare instances they require treatment beyond our capabilities. Achieving certification validates all the effort we have put into this program and to ensure the health and safety of our patients. CPH Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs Jackie Scanlon

This new designation sets Canton-Potsdam apart by demonstrating its readiness to handle stroke emergencies with specialized care, which makes a significant difference in the lives of stroke patients and contributing to the overall improvement of stroke care in this region.

To learn about Neurological services available through St. Lawrence Health, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/Services/Neurology.