Canton-Potsdam Hospital using new technology to assist patients with COPD

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local pulmonologist is using new technology to assist his patients.

Canton-Potsdam Hospital Pulmonologist Frederic Seifer, MD, recently was invited by Spire Health, a medical equipment manufacturer in California, to begin using Remote Patient Monitoring devices with some patients.

This technology utilizes a device smaller than two inches wide to monitor breathing patterns in those struggling with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease. Each participating patient was provided with a cellphone-size Home Hub unit in their house and padded sensors that adhere to the inside of a patients pants.

According to Dr. Seifer, remote patient monitoring is offering a potential solution to extending health care to patients in rural areas.

“I can intervene when my patients are having an episode, and I may know two or three days before they would know. If I didn’t intervene, they could end up in the Emergency Department or Urgent Care once the episode has really starting affecting them, and then it’s harder to get them feeling better,” stated Seifer. “RPM will eventually reduce their office and hospital visits, and hospital readmissions. COPD significantly reduces a person’s lung function. If we can reduce the severity of COPD exacerbations, perhaps we can slow this down.”

St. Lawrence Health System added that through the technology, a baseline of each patient’s breathing is created over the first two weeks. The device then communicates with the Home Hub and information is stored in a cloud.

SLHS also also partnered with Phillip’s to have Respiratory Therapists consistently monitor participating patient’s breathing. If a change in breathing is noticed, patients are called to see if the individual is doing something to affect the normal breathing pattern.

If the patient is not doing anything different, the Therapist will contact Dr. Seifer or his nurse Sonya Moyer, LPN.

Moyer added the the response so far from the patient’s.

“We have some patients who now feel validated that what they are experiencing is real,” she stated. “They don’t have to prove how they feel.”

This technology is currently being offered through Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, New York through the St. Lawrence Health System.