POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Pain Management team is welcoming certified physician Atif Iqbal, MD to their staff.

According to the hospital, Dr. Iqbal has his American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation certification, and his Pain Medicine ABPMR certification. He earned his medical degree from Rawalpindi Medical College located in Pakistan and was Chief Resident at Albany Medical Center.

Dr. Iqbal completed a fellowship in pain medicine at the Medical College of Georgia. He explained his passion for his profession and how he is expected to bring that passion to the North Country in a press release on June 20.

As a Pain Management specialist, I improve the quality of life for my patients by reducing or eliminating their pain. It gives me a great sense of pleasure and satisfaction when I see my patients are enjoying their life when their pain is better,” Dr. Iqbal said. “I always wanted to take care of patients in a rural area, and I was attracted to St. Lawrence Health due to the extremely positive things I heard about the system. The North County is a beautiful place to live and work, and the staff and people in the community are very welcoming.”

Dr. Iqbal specializes in evaluating and treating patients with musculoskeletal and spine-related conditions, performing fluoroscopy-guided spine and intra-articular injections, small and large joints injections, and the evaluation, treatment, and disability assessment of patients with work-related injuries. His office is located at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus located at 49 Lawrence Avenue in Potsdam. More information about Dr. Iqbal can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website.