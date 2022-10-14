POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes are coming to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

The original main entrance previously used by both patients and visitors will close on October 17 and remain closed for approximately two years during a multi-million dollar Regional Care Pavilion construction project, according to a press release from St. Lawrence Health System.

The move will combine the main and emergency entrances to the Cottage Street side of the facility.

Beginning October 17, the hospital will direct patients and visitors of the hospital to proceed east on Cottage Street to the intersection with Waverly Street and take a right into the parking lot.

Designated five-minute parking spots will be available to anyone dropping off or picking up patients.

Leroy Outpatient Center and Center for Cancer Care patients and visitors will not be impacted by the transition and will continue to park in front of both facilities, the hospital said.

“We want to make sure everyone who comes to Canton-Potsdam Hospital knows that while things may look different outside, inside it is business as usual and no services negatively impacted,” St. Lawrence Health Vice President of Business Development Brent Bishop stated in the press release.

Updates on the project’s progress can be found on the St. Lawrence Health System’s website.