CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Canton is looking for individuals to fill various positions for their Recreation Department this summer.

The Village is looking for a Swimming Lessons Coordinator, Lifeguards, and Swim Instructors. The Swimming Lessons Coordinator will be responsible for managing all aspects of swimming lessons, including scheduling and overseeing instructors, scheduling lessons, assessing appropriate skill levels for children, coordinating registration, and collaborating with parents.

To apply for the Coordinator position individuals must be Red Cross certified lifeguards and be certified in WSI, CPR, and First Aid. Applicants must also be at least 21-years-old and be a graduate of an NYS registered or regionally accredited college or university with an associate’s degree. However, a bachelor’s degree in physical education and PE certification is preferred.

Those interested in applying for the positions can find the application on the Village of Canton’s website. Once filled, the application as well as a resume, and needed certifications should be submitted to the Recreation Director in the Village of Canton located at 60 Main Street in Canton or sent to RecDirector@cantonny.gov by April 7.

To apply to become a Lifeguard through the Recreation Department, individuals must be at least 16-years-old and must have Lifeguarding, CPR/AED, First Aid, and Waterfront certification. Swimming Instructors are required to have Basic Swim Instructor or Water Safety Instructor certification.

Those interested in applying for the positions can find the application on the Village of Canton’s website. Once filled, the application as well as a resume, and needed certifications should be submitted to the Recreation Director in the Village of Canton located at 60 Main Street in Canton or sent to RecDirector@cantonny.gov by April 30.

More information on the positions and applying can be found on the Village of Canton’s website.