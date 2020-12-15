Canton Recreation Pavilion closed through January 4 due to COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Canton has provided an update regarding public recreational opportunities.

The Village of Canton has announced that the Canton Recreation Pavilion, open to the public, will immediately close due to the local closure of schools.

According to the Village, this decision is following four positive COVID-19 cases in local students in the Canton Central School District and the District’s decision to switch to fully remote learning through January 4, 2021.

The Village stated that Canton Recreation Pavilion will be closed for all skating from December 14 through an expected date of January 4, 2021.

