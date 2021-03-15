Canton reopens municipal building to public visitors

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Municipal Building is now open to the public.

Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and Mayor Michael Dalton announced on Sunday that the Municipal building will not permit public visitors.

This is following increased restrictions due to COVID-19.

All building visitors will be required to wear masks upon entry and throughout the building and follow proper safety guidelines of physical distancing.

However, Ashley and Dalton urged members of the public to continue to mail payments or place them in the drop box on the wall in the lobby of the municipal building.

The building was officially reopened to the public on March 14, 2021.