Canton School District reports 2 student COVID-19 cases, District remains remote due to water main leakage

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Central School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 and the water main leakage.

Canton Superintendent Rob Burke announced to the community on Friday that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, as the District has been following remote instruction this week due to a water main issue, St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health has found no potential exposures.

Following this determination, the District has not been advised to make any additional COVID-19 related changes to their in-person instruction model.

However, due to the continual water main issue, Superintendent Burke stated that the District will continue to follow remote instruction on November 16, returning to in-person on November 17, 2020.

The two positive COVID-19 cases reported on November 13, were the first confirmed in the Canton Central School District.

