Canton seeking applicants for Downtown Building Renovation projects

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Applicants are wanted for the Downtown Building Renovation project.

The Village of Canton, New York, has announced that they are planning on submitting an application to the 2020 New York Main Street grant program. The program is offered through the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal and provides matching grants to building owners for renovations.

Considering their intentions of submitting to the program, the Village is asking for project proposals that request funds from owners of mixed-use buildings. Granted funding through the program would assist with building renovation and improvement projects.

Such projects could include:

Façade restoration

Creation and/or renovation of second story residential units

Creation and/or renovation of lower-level basement commercial units

Health and safety improvements

Ancillary COVID Relief projects

The Village shared that the targeted area of focus for this submission is Canton’s historic downtown business district. This includes 1-127 Main Street, 3 East Main Street, 2-33 Riverside Drive, 8-24 Miner Street, 1-15 Hodskin Street, 1-24 Court Street and 1-22 Park Street. According to the Village, the target area may be refined after application are received and projects are selected.

Additionally, informational meetings for all applicants and community members have been scheduled in relation to the project. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom on January 5, 2021 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Those interested should contact jreed@cantonny.gov.

Applications for the Village of Canton’s submission to the 2020 New York Main Street grant program are due to the Village by 12 p.m. on January 12, 2021.

