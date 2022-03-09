CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Canton is seeking public input as it is preparing to apply for new funding to make local improvements.

According to Canton officials, the Village is considering an application for $2,000,000 in funding through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

This funding is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal to local governments for projects supporting public facility needs,s public service in mental health and small business assistance.

Village officials said that potential projects under consideration for Canton include, grant funding for small businesses to address improvements, mental health services and natural disaster response assets.

To gather input, Canton has issued a community survey on its website. Canton will also host a virtual public hearing on the considered CARES funding on March 16.

Comments on the CDBG program or proposed project will be received at this time. will take place over Zoom and begin at 6 p.m.

Questions are being directed to Canton Director of Economic Development Leigh Rodriguez at lrodriguex@cantonnny.gov or 315-386-2871, ext. 5.

