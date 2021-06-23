Canton seeking musician for Dairy princess days

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling North Country bands and local musicians!

The Canton Chamber of Commerce is currently planning its 2021 Dairy Princess Days and seeking a live band or musicians.

This call for artists is specifically for the evening on Friday, August 14, 2021 at Canton Park.

Those chosen to perform will be notified by the Canton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Interested musicians are asked to send information and prices to Canton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammy Mackin by July 30.