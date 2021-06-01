Canton seeking new composting site to continue food waste recovery program

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Sustainability Committee is continuing its efforts to keep residential food scraps out of the waste stream and is seeking a new, more “convenient” location.

Through its food waste recovery program, Canton residents are urged to continue to bring kitchen scraps to the program’s drop-off site on outer Lincoln Street. These scraps are then transported to a site on Route 11 for the compost process.

However, according to Village Trustee and Sustainability Committee Member Carol Pynchon, this location is a “bit of a drive.” Adding that the transportation process is “an additional layer of work for [the] DPW staff.”

Subsequently, the Committee is seeking a farmer, or large-scale grower, within a one to two mile radius of the drop-off site who would be able to utilize the material for composting.

Resulting organic matter from the composting process can be used for mulch, or top dressing for flowers, trees, herbs and vegetables.

Guidelines for the food waste recovery program remain the same for Canton residents.

The program accepts most food scraps, including meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, bones, eggs and eggshells, cheese, dairy products, bread, baked goods, pasta, rice, beans, nuts, seeds, vegetables and fruit, coffee grounds, table scraps, plate scrapings, and leftovers.

Scraps that are prohibited include household garbage, plastic or paper.

Those interested in receiving the food waste recovered at the Village site are asked to contact Canton Trustee Carol Pynchon or Canton Village Superintendent Marty Miller.