CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The village of Canton is looking for proposals from qualified firms that are willing to design and oversee construction that will enhance Willow Island Park along the Grasse River.

According to the village, the enhancements are based on a master plan to develop an arts-themed public park on Willow Island in downtown Canton. The project plans on enhancing the current sculpture garden and repurposing adjacent Village-owned land with a covered outdoor performance space, a playground, restroom facilities, and landscaping.

This project is being partially funded by a New York Department of State Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant award. Consultants from the selected proposal will work closely with the established Project Advisory Committee to oversee and guide the project.

A detailed description of what should be included in proposals can be found on the village of Canton’s website. All proposals for the project must be submitted by noon on March 31 to be reviewed.