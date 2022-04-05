CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Canton is accepting applications for two positions.

According to the village, they are looking for a Village Treasurer and Deputy Treasurer. The village also provided a description of each position and encouraged residents to apply.

The Treasurer is responsible for the Village’s fiscal and budget administration and will be under the general supervision of the Board of Trustees and the direct supervision of the Mayor. Work involves independently maintaining records and accounts in accordance with prescribed procedures and methods, balancing accounts, preparing and issuing financial statements, and disbursing Village funds.

Additionally, the position requires the ability to develop effective working relationships with the public and includes supervision of the Deputy Treasurer and related work as required. More information on the duties of the job can be found on the village’s website.

The Deputy Treasurer will be under the supervision of the Village Treasurer and be tasked with technical accounting work in the maintenance of Village financial records, collection and disbursement of Village funds, and fulfillment of Village payrolls. The Deputy Treasurer also participates in the recording of accounting transactions, and assists in the preparation and maintenance of budgetary records and financial reports.

The village added that the position should be filled by someone who possesses knowledge of payroll policy and procedures and related State and Federal regulations. More information on the duties of the job can be found on the village’s website.

Those interested in applying should submit your letter of interest, application, resume, and three references to the Village Clerk Sally Noble at 60 Main Street or email to snoble@cantonny.gov. The review of all applications will begin on April 8.