Canton Steel Peewee Hockey goes undefeated, headed to NYS Tournament

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Canton Minor Hockey 2008 St. Lawrence Steel Minor Peewee Team will be one of two teams representing the 12U North Section for Tier II at the NYS Amateur Hockey Association Tournament March 20-22 in Buffalo, NY.

Despite being a minor team comprised entirely of players with 2008 birth years, the Steel managed to go undefeated in the Tech Valley Hockey League clinching their place in the tournament.

Guided by Head Coach Bill Palmer, Assistant Coach, Andrew St. Louis, and Assistant Coach John Brandy, the 2008 Steel consists of athletes from all over the North Country, many of whom have been playing together for several years.

Coming from a “hockey family” with a history of exceptional players, Coach Palmer is no stranger to big tournaments or high pressure situations. In fact, 20 years ago this spring, Palmer was headed to a National Championship Game. As a leading scorer, averaging close to two points per game, Palmer helped SUNY Canton (then known as Canton ATC), capture the National Junior College Athletic Association Championship in the 1999-2000 season.

Fast forward 20 years, he will lead a team of 11 year olds to Buffalo, NY to compete for the NYS Tier II Peewee Championship.

Current team members include Aidan Trimper, Braydon Harvey, Caleb Premo, Caleb Briggs, Carson St. Louis, Carter Premo, Gavin Sessions, Jack Brandy, Jack Pitts, Owen Palmer, Ray Peters, Reilly Laplante, Scottie Nicholas, Sean Sherboneau, Thayer Thompson, and Tucker Lyndaker.

St. Lawrence Steel was initiated by Canton Minor Hockey in 2013 at the Minor Bantam level to provide youth players within the region the opportunity to in the very competitive Ontario Minor Hockey League (“OEMHL”) in Canada. This cross-border participation has been endorsed by both USA Hockey and Hockey Canada.

The formation of Steel teams affords competitive players the opportunity to have consistent games against teams of the same or better caliber all within an approximately 60 mile radius of Canton. The league HEO League, is a “home and home” schedule wherein half of the approximate 35 league games are played on home ice in Canton, Potsdam or area rinks designated by the team.

Typically, the formation of regional teams often comes with the expense and time of traveling great distances to find appropriate competition. Consistent OEMHL league play allows for better competition, less expense and much more convenience, all near home. The 2008 St. Lawrence Steel team began competing in the HEO League in the 2017-18 season, as the organizations first Minor Atom (squirts) team.

Tryouts for the 2020-21 season have already been posted on the Canton Minor Hockey website.

