Canton subdivision connects water services after project exceeds 10 years

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A subdivision in Canton finally has water.

The Village of Canton announced this week that businesses and homeowners in Canton’s Maple Hill subdivision connected to municipal services following “years of planning and coordination.”

Canton shared that work to bring water to the subdivision began when a local bank, Community Bank, N.A., moved its offices to a new location in 2010. During the summers, a crew worked from Bend in the River Park to create a passage under Grasse River.

This passage carried water and sewer lines to the western bank of the Grasse River.

According to the Village of Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez the duration for this project exceeded a decade.

“We have been working toward this for more than 10 years,” said Rodriguez. “A lot of pieces had to be in place to get us where we are today. We are now able to provide critical services to one of our major employers and give them the support needed to continue their pattern of growth here in Canton.”

The Village also added that the cost of the project totaled $850,926. Canton received funding from several state agencies including the Northern Border Regional Commission, Empire State Development and the St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency Community Development and Environmental Improvement Program.

Rodriguez concluded “it is a great accomplishment to have achieved this connection after many years of effort. We hope to see additional residential and commercial development in that area now, as was intended when the land was subdivided decades ago.”

Canton confirmed that the project will be complete when a second boring will be made under the river. This is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2021.