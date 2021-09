CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canton Town Clerk’s office will again be open to the public.

The Village of Canton has confirmed that its Town Clerk’s office will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, September 27.

The office has been closed to the public since early September due to COVID-related issues.

Beginning Monday, Canton’s town clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.