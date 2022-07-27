CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Canton will be accepting bids for a property located in the village.

According to the village, the vacant land is located at 30 Riverside Drive in Canton and is about .21 acres. The property is described in a quit claim deed from St. Lawrence County to the Village of Canton and was filed with the St. Lawrence County Clerk at Instrument #2018-11457 in August 2018.

Those interested in the property are required to bid a minimum of $16,000. Sealed bids will be accepted by the Village of Canton Board of Trustees until 1 p.m. on Friday, August 12. All bidders must also submit a standard Non-Collusion Bidding Certificate with their written bid.

The accepted bid must be paid within five days after it is awarded. The purchaser will be responsible for updating abstract and property survey if one is required.

The village also reminded residents that they reserve the right to reject any or all bids if it is in the best interest of the Village. More information can be found here.