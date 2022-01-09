OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s arrested a woman from Canton following a traffic stop.

According to a post from the St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office, New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Lake Street in the City of Ogdensburg. Deputies then took Natasha M. Petrie into custody on an arrest warrant and located a small vial of Methamphetamine amongst her possessions.

As a result, SLCS Deputies charged Petrie with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Petrie was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in Ogdensburg City Court on a later date.