CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Canton is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a property in Potsdam.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they investigated a report that property was stolen from a residence in the Town of Potsdam on April 15. The investigation discovered that 26-year-old Ashley McGregor was in possession of stolen keys while in her residence in the Town of Canton.

As a result, she was taken into custody on April 15 and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. McGregor was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.