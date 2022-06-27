CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Canton is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute on June 26.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a report of a domestic incident on the North Woods Road in the town of Canton on Saturday. The investigation revealed that 36-year-old Sara N. Carter had allegedly shoved an individual during the argument in the presence of a child.

As a result, Carter was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child which is a misdemeanor, and Harassment in the second degree which is a violation. She was arraigned in the Hermon Town Court and released on her own recognizance. A refrain from an order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.