ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Canton is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a debit card.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a complaint of a larceny on Baker Road in the Town of Potsdam. The investigation revealed that 35-year-old Victoria L. Secore allegedly stole a debit card from another person and spent over $3,100.

As a result, Secore was charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree. She was arraigned at the Pierrepoint Town Court, released, and is set to appear in court at a later date.