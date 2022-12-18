CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Municipal Building at 60 Main Street in Canton is currently closed to unrestricted public access due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

“We are taking this precaution due to the rise in COVID cases in the community,” Mayor Michael Dalton said. “The goal is to reduce exposure caused by people moving in and of the building.”

Town and Village offices will be staffed and appointments can be made by calling the Town Clerk’s office at 315-386-3735 or the Village Clerk’s office at 315-386-2871, extension 1.

A dropbox for municipal offices is in the foyer of the building for all correspondence and payments.

Town Court will also be closed and all proceedings will take place virtually.

The Canton Recreation Pavilion is also closed.