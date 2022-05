CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton is planning for a temporary closure of a local trail.

According to the Village of Canton, the Remington Trail will be closed for wild parsnip abatement on May 12.

This closure will only be effective for 24 hours and will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday and continue through 6 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

Additional questions can be directed to the Canton Village Superintendent Tim Bacon at supt@cantonny.gov.