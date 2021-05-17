Canton’s Siena Academy initial enrollment close to full, considering second classroom

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The newest school serving St. Lawrence County is considering opening a second classroom as its initial enrollment is close to maximum capacity.

St. Catherine of Siena Academy, set to open its doors in Canton this fall, announced on Monday that enrollment is close to full.

The independent liberal arts school in the Catholic tradition will open for students in Kindergarten through fourth grade. Its Governing stated that it initially planned to accept a small number of students in its first year, but due to demand, it is now considering adding a second classroom.

The two classrooms would be split into a K-1 classroom and a 2-4 classroom.

According to the Governing Board, St. Catherine of Siena is the only school operating in the Catholic tradition in the Canton and Potsdam area.

“Siena Academy brings a successful educational model to the North Country,” shared SCSA Committee Member Tina Taillon. “Students will have a chance to learn about themselves and the world through a lens of Catholic tradition in a classroom that values a strong academic foundation. In a world of chaos, the school will be an oasis of loving calm, giving children a chance to be children. What they learn at Siena Academy, they will carry with them into the world, a sign of hope for the future.”

St. Catherine of Siena Academy confirmed its plans to be open five days a week for full day, in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. The school will also follow all New York State COVID-19 guidelines.

Watch the video below for a previous interview with Co-founder of the School Devon Sutton.