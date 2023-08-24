CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Canton’s Taylor Park Beach will change its hours due to limited lifeguard availability.

The beach will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, August 28 through Wednesday, August 30. Taylor Park beach will be closed on both Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1. The beach re-opens on Saturday, September 2 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 3 will see the beach be available from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. while Labor Day on Monday, September 4 will see the beach operate from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Labor Day will be the final day of the 2023 season.

Kayaks are available to rent for $5 per hour during open beach hours.