CAPC of Jefferson County announces food programming plan during COVID-19 pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County is currently responding to the State of Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to provide support to the local community.

Currently the Community Action Planning Council is:

Assisting Food Programming – Pantry hours will be Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the 518 Davison Street Watertown location. Families can receive a three-day supply of food once per week until further notice.

Bagging Children’s Meals – Bagged breakfast and lunch will be delivered to designated housing complexes and drop off sites within the City of Watertown and throughout Jefferson County. The CAPC is working with housing authorities and housing management to set up locations and times. Locations and a schedule will be published within the next few days. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered at the same time to each location Monday through Friday each week schools remain closed.

Closing Head Start and Pre-K – All centers in Jefferson County are closed until further notice.

Jefferson-Lewis Child Care Project – Open for business as usual. Normal operational hours are being maintained of Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Weatherization and Energy Services – Open for business as usual. Normal operational hours are being maintained of Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

