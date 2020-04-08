CAPC of Jefferson County packing over 500 meals daily for local children

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Amid the coronavirus epidemic, some everyday resources are becoming harder to get. Claudia Whitmire of Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about how they are operating during the pandemic, remaining committed to families and those in need in the community.

People can receive a 3-day food supply once per week from CAPC’s food pantry. Anyone who wishes to utilize the food pantry can fill out a questionnaire outside and a staff member will bring the box out to them. The amount per box is according to family size.

Claudia said staff members at CAPC are doing their part to flatten the curve by wearing masks and gloves, along with practicing responsible social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing.

CAPC partnered with the Watertown Housing Authority and Neighbors of Watertown to have food available for seniors who live in their housing areas. Transportation is provided by Watertown Housing Authority and Neighbors of Watertown. Both organizations pick up the items from the food pantry and deliver them to seniors.

CAPC’s Head Start and Pre-K teachers are reaching out to families at least once a week. They are also delivering supplies to their doorsteps, along with food pantry boxes for families in need. There are over 500 children enrolled in the programs.

Their gym has been transformed into a center to make lunches and the organization is packing over 500 breakfasts and lunches daily for local kids.

