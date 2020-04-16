CAPC of Jefferson County to distribute free milk and dairy products on April 21

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Rising unemployment and school closures are putting added stress on America’s food pantries. As a result, food banks across the nation are being hit hard by complications of the coronavirus.

Two dairy farmer organizations have joined forces to get truckloads of milk to those in need. American Dairy Association North East, representing over 10,000 dairy farmers, and Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., has teamed up with Dean Foods processing plants across the Northeast to help deliver much needed milk and dairy foods to Watertown, NY families.

Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, 518 Davidson St., Watertown, NY, will distribute free milk, sour cream and cottage cheese to families on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 10am-2pm while supplies last.

To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-through distribution process. Residents are asked to stay in their car until they are prompted to receive their milk.

”Fortunately, dairy farmers have not experienced a disruption in milk production, and there is no shortage of milk,” says Rick Naczi, CEO, American Dairy Association North East. “Milk is an essential item for nutritional wellbeing and meal preparation, especially for households with children. We’re doing everything we can to make sure families have access to milk.”

“As a dairy cooperative owned by family farmers across the country, we are dedicated to helping provide nutritious food for family tables,” said Jennifer Huson, Senior Director Marketing, Council Affairs and Industry Relations for DFA Northeast. “Knowing that millions of Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet and with food banks being a critical local resource to help feed those families, we knew that we had to figure out a solution.”

