CAPE VINCENT, N. Y. (WWTI) — The Cape Vincent Arts Council has announced the 2022 lineup for its annual Concerts on the Green series.

The concerts are free for the public to attend and take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday afternoons on the village green. The rain location for the concerts is the fire hall located on Broadway.

People attending the concerts are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the music. The complete schedule for the 2022 Concerts on the Green series is listed below.

DatePerformer
July 2Gary Walts
July 16Tommy Gunn
July 23River Brain Trust
August 6Midnight Ryders
August 12Ped and The Fiddler
August 20Three Mile

More information about each performer can be found on the Cape Vincent Arts Council website.