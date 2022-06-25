CAPE VINCENT, N. Y. (WWTI) — The Cape Vincent Arts Council has announced the 2022 lineup for its annual Concerts on the Green series.

The concerts are free for the public to attend and take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday afternoons on the village green. The rain location for the concerts is the fire hall located on Broadway.

People attending the concerts are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the music. The complete schedule for the 2022 Concerts on the Green series is listed below.

Date Performer July 2 Gary Walts July 16 Tommy Gunn July 23 River Brain Trust August 6 Midnight Ryders August 12 Ped and The Fiddler August 20 Three Mile

More information about each performer can be found on the Cape Vincent Arts Council website.