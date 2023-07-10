CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cape Vincent Arts Council presents Eclipse: The Tas Cru & Mary Ann Casale Acoustic Reverie as part of the Concerts on the Green series presented by the Cape Vincent Arts Council.

Eclipse: The Tas Cru & Mary Ann Casale Acoustic Reverie is a blend of soulful acoustic blues and the concert will be at the outdoor stage in Cape Vincent on Saturday, July 15 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The free concert takes place on the Cape Vincent village green – or the fire hall on Broadway St if the weather is poor. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to listen to the performance.

The Concerts on the Green Series upcoming events:

July 22 – FFOG Band

August 5 – Nuthin Fancy

August 12 – Segue

August 19 – 10th Mountain Division Band

More information on The Concerts on the Green Series is available on Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website or by phone at 315-654-2413.