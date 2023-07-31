CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cape Vincent Arts Council’s next “Concert on the Green” will bring classic rock to the stage by Rochester’s Nuthin Fancy.

The three-piece Rochester band Nuthin Fancy brings its unique take on classic rock to the outdoor stage as part of the Concerts on the Green series on Saturday, August 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The free concert takes place on the Cape Vincent village green or the fire hall on Broadway St. if the weather is poor. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music in downtown Cape Vincent.

Making their North County debut, Nuthin Fancy is the 38th most popular cover band in Rochester, drawing from multiple rock-n-roll genres from the 1960s to the 2000s, playing hits as forgotten gems. The band consists of Jeff Olson on guitar with vocals, Lou Englert on bass with vocals and Vinnie Fittos on the drums.

The Concerts on the Green series continues Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Aug. 12 — Segue, jazz from Watertown; and

Aug. 19 — 10th Mountain Division Band, concert band from Fort Drum.

More information is available by phone at 315-654-2413 or on the Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website.