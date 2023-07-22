CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cape Vincent Arts Council’s Next “Concert on the Green” performers are Watertown’s FFOG Band.

The FFOG Band will perform classic rock to Cape Vincent on Saturday, July 22 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Formed in 2006 in Watertown, the members of FFOG, “Five F’n Old Guys”, have played rock-n-roll since they were teenagers. They play music by bands such as Lynyrd Skynrd, ZZ Top, the Allman Brothers and other classic rock musicians.

The FFOG band (WWTI/Cape Vincent Arts Council/FFOG)

The band:

Larry Goodwin on guitar;

Larry Coburn on guitar, bass and vocals;

Barry Smith on guitar, bass and vocals;

Gary Sikes on vocals and percussion); and

Chad Dudley on percussion and vocals.

The concert is free and takes place on the Cape Vincent village green or the fire hall on Broadway St. if the weather is poor.

Attendees are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some live music.

The Concerts on the Green series continues Saturdays from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. with the following:

Aug. 5 – Nuthin Fancy, classic rock from Rochester;

Aug. 12 – Segue, jazz from Watertown; and

Aug. 19 – 10th Mountain Division Band, concert band from Fort Drum.

More information is available on Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website or by phone at 315-654-2413.