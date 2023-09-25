CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Authors Mattthew Desmond and Mary Beard are to feature in the next Lecture Series presented by the Cape Vincent Arts Council and Library Partnership.

Being streamed at the Cape Vincent Community Library, books on the moral issue of poverty and the emperors of Rome will be featured next in the “Ten Evenings” author lecture series.

The streaming series, which began in September, is free to the public and takes place at the library:

Cape Vincent Community Library

157 Real St

Cape Vincent, NY 13618

Each author will be featured once on a Tuesday and again on a Saturday, advance registration is recommended –but not required– by calling the library at 315-654-2132. Individual screenings can also be scheduled by calling the library and each lecture is only accessible for one week.

Desmond, the sociologist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Evicted, draws on history, research and original reporting to show how affluent Americans knowingly and unknowingly keep poor people poor.

Matthew Desmond – Poverty, by America

Tuesday, October 3, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In Beard’s newest book, she spotlights the emperors who ruled the Roman empire, from Julius Caesar to Alexander Severus and tracks them down at home, at the races, on their travels, even on their way to heaven and so much more.

Mary – Emperor of Rome

Tuesday, October 24, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 28, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The series will continue, on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the following authors and books:

Author Book Tuesday Saturday Abraham Verghese The Covenant of Water November 14 November 18 Rebecca Makkai I Have Some Questions for You December 12 December 16 Jennifer Egan The Candy House February 13 February 17 Tracy Kidder Rough Sleepers March 26 March 30 Hernan Diaz Trust April 9 April 13 Ed Yong An Immense World April 30 May 4 Jesmyn Ward Let Us Descend May 14 May 18

More information is available on the Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website.