CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Village of Cape Vincent honored veterans of the past and present on Saturday, November 11 at the John C. Londraville American Legion Post 832.

There was a brief ceremony that also included a parade and service at the Veterans Monument. There was approximately 100 people that attended the event and honored four Purple Heart recipients.

Honorees include Troy Bryan, Ron Murray, Brian Hartmuller and John Blodgett. Bryan was honored for his service in Iraq while the latter three were honored for their duty in Vietnam.

Accolades and awards were received from the village, state, town, county and federal levels. Special awards came from Fort Drum, the Jefferson County Legion and the Cape legion.

Each recipient was given a Purple Heart picture created by the students of Bashaw Elementary School.

Courtesy of Cape Vincent American Legion Post. Via Joe Chauvostie.