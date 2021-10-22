Cape Vincent man arrested on attempting to purchase illegal gun charges

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Cape Vincent was arrested on Thursday after Police found him attempting to purchase an illegal gun in St. Lawrence County.

According to New York State Police, on October 21, Mickey F, Reff, of Cape Vincent, age 58, was arrested for attempting to illegally purchase a gun on August 30, 2021.

NYSP stated that this took place in Gouverneur, New York when Reff gave inaccurate information on the background check regarding his criminal history.

He was then charged with the Attempted Criminal Purchase of a Weapon as well as Falsifying Business Records. Both charges were issued in the first degree.

Reff was arraigned in the Gouverneur Town Court and remanded without bail. He is set to return to the Town fo Gouverneur Court at a later date and time.