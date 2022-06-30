LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Cape Vincent died after being involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident on Wednesday night.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident in the town of Watson around 9:18 p.m. on June 29. Deputies reported that a 2010 Ford F-150 being operated by 66-year-old Richard A. Bushe was traveling east on North Chases Lake Road before the crash happened.

The accident reportedly occurred when the vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway. The vehicle then exited the roadway and struck a parked trailer that was located off the road. Bush was transported to the Lewis County General Hospital Emergency Room where he later died due to his injuries.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. The LCSO was assisted by the Lowville Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Members of the New York State Police, and Monnat’s Towing.