Cape Vincent Oktoberfest returning this weekend

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Oktoberfest is returning to the streets of Cape Vincent this weekend.

The Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce will host its 13th Annual Cape Vincent Oktoberfest on September 18.

This year, the spotlight will be on the festivals Beer Garden. This will feature authentic German beers and wines. Additionally, an eight-piece Bavarian Band will perform German songs, complete with authentic dancers as well as a Kid’s Zone and crafts.

Attendees can also expect a wide variety of traditional Bavarian fares. This will include bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, black forest cake, apple strudel and more.

The Cape Vincent Food Pantry will also be onsite to accept food items and monetary donations.

A $25 entry fee is available to those wishing to sample all beers and wine, which includes Commemorative Sampling Stein. General admission is $7 and military admission is $5.