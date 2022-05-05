CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Travelers will have to wait to travel to Canada via ferry from Cape Vincent.

The Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce confirmed on Thursday that the Horne’s Ferry will not be starting on Friday, May 6. This was the date previously decided earlier in the season.

According to Seaway Ship Watchers Network’s Michael Folson, the delay is due to crew shortages with the ferry. Folsom said the ferry is hoping to start prior to the Victoria and Memorial Day holidays, which are the last two weekend of May.

The Horne’s Ferry is the only international auto and passenger ferry on the St. Lawrence River. It operates between Cape Vincent, New York and Wolfe Island.