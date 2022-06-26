1. Campus view of boats on display on land and on the water at the 50th Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction (Antique Boat Museum)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is open for the first summer session of Captain School at the Antique Boat Museum located in Clayton.

Instructors for the school will be Captain Tom Trovato and Captain Daniel Voth who will guide the courses necessary to secure a captain’s license. During the session, the Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels, Masters Upgrade and Towering Endorsement courses will be offered.

After completing all of the coursework and testing, students will have the materials to apply for their Merchant Mariner Credential through the United States Coast Guard and Master level up with the option to add a Towing Endorsement. The schedule for the courses is listed below.

Course Date & Time OUPV July 10 – July 17 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. MAsters Upgrade July 25 – July 28 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Towing Endorsement July 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Those interested in signing up for the course can register on the Antique Boat Museum website.